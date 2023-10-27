WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,950 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $40,078,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.