1,027 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

