10,300 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

