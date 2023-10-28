1,585 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

