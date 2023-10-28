16,100 Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,365,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 180,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 167,409 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 98.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.