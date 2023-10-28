180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in October

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

