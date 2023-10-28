1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Down 7.9%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.80. 60,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 133,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

1847 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. 1847 had a negative return on equity of 614.60% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 1847

1847 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of 1847 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

Featured Stories

