1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Down 7.9%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.80. 60,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 133,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
1847 Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. 1847 had a negative return on equity of 614.60% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.
1847 Company Profile
1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.
