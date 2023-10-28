232,288 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Cwm LLC owned 2.14% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHQ opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.