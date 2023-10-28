232,288 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Cwm LLC owned 2.14% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHQ opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

