234 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $560.48 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.79 and a 200 day moving average of $486.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

