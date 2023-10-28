267,453 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 267,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,456,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.82% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Amedisys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 2,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amedisys by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.41 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

