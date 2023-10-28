3,072 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.