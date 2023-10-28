4,612 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Down 1.4 %

GHC stock opened at $564.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $681.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 14.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $569.83 per share, with a total value of $56,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

