48,047 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

