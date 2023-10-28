49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Down 25%

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 485,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 113,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

