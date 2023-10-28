49,385 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.07% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Terex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Terex by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Terex stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

