5,104 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

