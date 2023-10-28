568 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.0 %

Blackstone stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

