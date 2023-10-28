5,800 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 108,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

