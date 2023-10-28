750 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,742,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $56.83 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

