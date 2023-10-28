A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 306,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

