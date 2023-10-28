A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.62. 471,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,053,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

