A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Trading Up 6.8% on Strong Earnings

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.62. 471,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,053,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

