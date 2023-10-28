A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30,800.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKBY. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.