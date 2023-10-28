Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aareal Bank
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.