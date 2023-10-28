Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.