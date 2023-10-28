AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

