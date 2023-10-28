AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY23 guidance to $11.19-11.23 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $245.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

