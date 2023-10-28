Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 76,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,825,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 210.6% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

