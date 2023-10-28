Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

ACAZF stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.2194 dividend. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.