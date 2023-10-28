Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.57

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 75632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Accolade Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $500.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accolade by 84.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accolade by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Accolade by 14.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

