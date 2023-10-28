Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.