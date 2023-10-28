ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACSAY stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

