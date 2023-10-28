Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,678 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

