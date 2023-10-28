Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Addentax Group Stock Up 1.5 %

ATXG stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 22.78%.

Institutional Trading of Addentax Group

Addentax Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Addentax Group during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.