Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,779. The firm has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.