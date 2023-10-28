Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. 1,037,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

