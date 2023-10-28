Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 772,231 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,050,000 after acquiring an additional 588,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

