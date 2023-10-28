Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.39. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

