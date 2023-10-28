Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.