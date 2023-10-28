Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 17,424 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

