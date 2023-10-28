Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,886 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,133.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About PennantPark Investment

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

