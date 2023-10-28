Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $223.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.