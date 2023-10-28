Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

