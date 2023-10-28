Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,991 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,424,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,783,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

