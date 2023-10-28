Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

