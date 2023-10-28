Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

