Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.