Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SFL worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SFL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 868,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SFL by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SFL by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 242,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 204,722 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Price Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $10.81 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SFL

SFL Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.