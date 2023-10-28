Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $82.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

