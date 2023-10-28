Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

