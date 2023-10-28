Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $257.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

