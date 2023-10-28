Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

